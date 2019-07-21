Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Oak Hills neighborhood

Visiting Oak Hills, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an African restaurant to a cocktail bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oak Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sangria On The Burg

Photo: melissa l./Yelp

Topping the list is New American and barbecue spot Sangria On the Burg, which offers sliders, salads and more. Located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 842 reviews on Yelp.

Specializing in smoked, Texas-style barbecue meats and signature cocktails, the restaurant also offers salads, tacos, savory sides and sweet desserts.

2. Rehoboth Eritrean-Ethiopian Cuisine

Photo: Nancy n./Yelp

Next up is Rehoboth Eritrean-Ethiopian Cuisine, situated at 1721 Babcock Road, that highlights vegan African dishes. With 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for classic Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes, such as dinsh wat (a spicy potato stew), hamli bsga (seasoned beef with collard greens and spinach) and alicha derho tsebhi (sauteed chicken with spices).

3. Who's Who Cocktails

Photo: stephanie a./Yelp

Who's Who Cocktails, a casual cocktail bar and karaoke spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1711 Babcock Road to see for yourself.

The casual, full-service bar offers specialty, handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine, as well as karaoke seven days a week.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.