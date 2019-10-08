Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Tanglewood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Tanglewood has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream shop to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tanglewood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kuma

Topping the list is Kuma, a spot to score waffles and ice cream. Located at 6565 Babcock Road, Suite 17, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp.

The ice cream chain has three San Antonio-area locations. It serves up Hong Kong-style bubble waffle cones and ice cream with flavors like teenage dream, rainbow mochi and ube, along with traditional choices like chocolate brownie and cookie dough. Customers can then add toppings such as pocky, marshmallows, Oreos, almonds and sprinkles. The last step is adding a sauce like blue coconut, condensed milk or chocolate.

2. Señor Snow

Next up is Mexican spot Señor Snow, which offers shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 6563 Babcock Road, Suite 115. With 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The shop offers fruit cups and shaved ice in 12 flavors, including the Mangodilly, the Freski Fresa and the Piñada. There are also warm snacks on the menu, like churros, nachos and fried Oreos. (Check out the full menu here.)

3. Danisa Dominican Hair Salon

Hair salon Danisa Dominican Hair Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6565 Babcock Road, Suite 4, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

Danisa Dominican Hair Salon specializes in "African American hair and ethnic hair," according to the business' Yelp page. The spot offers trims, blowouts and hair-straightening services with tools and chemicals.

