Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Laddie Place and North Wilson neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Laddie Place and North Wilson has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery and cafe to an authentic Chinese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Laddie Place and North Wilson, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Original Donut Shop

PHOTO: julie f./YELP

Topping the list is Tex-Mex bakery and cafe The Original Donut Shop, which offers fresh doughnuts, tacos and more. Located at 3307 Fredericksburg Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery also offers full breakfast and lunch plates like huevos rancheros, enchiladas, chalupas and gorditas. Menudo is also served on weekends.

2. El Tropico

PHOTO: joe a./YELP

Next up is El Tropico, a spot to score shaved ice, homemade ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 3534 Fredricksburg Road. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The Mexican ice cream shop also sells frozen bananas, paletas (fruit and ice cream pops) and sundaes.

3. South Garden Chinese Restaurant

Photo: south garden chinese restaurant/Yelp

Chinese spot South Garden Chinese Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3909 Fredericksburg Road, four stars out of 57 reviews.

The casual restaurant serves a mix of traditional and modern Chinese dishes, such as lo mein, fried rice platters, fresh vegetables and steamed rice, sesame shrimp, Mongolian beef and kung pao chicken. (Check out the full menu, which has daily lunch and dinner specials, here.)

