Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's River Road neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in River Road, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pizza Classics

Photo: Raul m./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Classics, a spot to score pizza, pasta, salads and more. Located at 3440 N. St. Mary's, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 390 reviews on Yelp. Also on the menu are pepperoni rolls, chicken wings, garlic bread, pastas and desserts. Catering services are also available.

2. SA Pops

Photo: patty r./Yelp

Next up is SA Pops, a spot to score shaved ice, soft serve ice cream and artisan paletas (frozen fruit pops), situated at 3420 N. St. Marys St., Suite 101. Popsicle flavors include creamy Mexican chocolate, mango chamoy, strawberry, cookies and cream, watermelon and caramel with rich cajeta and pecan. You can also have your fresh fruit paleta dipped in chocolate and rolled in nuts. With 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Art of Donut

Photo: vanessa b./Yelp

The Art of Donut, a spot to score handmade doughnuts and more, is another top choice. Here you'll find classic yeast and cake doughnuts and seasonal varieties, as well as coffee and tea drinks. Yelpers give the business, located at 3428 N. St. Marys St., four stars out of 209 reviews. The Art of Donut also caters off-site events.

