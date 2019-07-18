Bond reduction denied for man charged in death of San Antonio firefighter

SAN ANTONIO - The gym owner accused of setting a fire that killed one San Antonio firefighter and injured another was denied a bond reduction Thursday.

Emond Johnson has been in Bexar County Jail since he was arrested in 2017 on five charges that include arson and murder. His bond is currently set at $1.2 million.

On May 19, 2017, firefighters were called to put out a blaze at Johnson's gym at the Ingram Square Shopping Center.

Firefighter Scott Deem was trapped in the building and died there. Firefighter Bradd Phipps was seriously injured while responding to the fire.

Investigators believe Johnson intentionally set the fire because he was behind on paying rent and was about to lose the lease on his gym.

This is a developing story.

