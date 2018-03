SAN ANTONIO - A man was injured in an apartment fire Tuesday night on the city's Northwest Side.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at The Outpost in the 6800 block of UTSA Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was already under control due to fire sprinklers putting out the fire in a computer room.

The man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

