Man who led police on slow-speed chase arrested on warrant

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after he led authorities on a slow-speed chase near 410 and Vance Jackson early Sunday morning.

San Antonio police officers attempted to pull over Robert Esquivel, 32, but officers said Esquivel refused to stop. San Antonio Police officers stopped chasing Esquivel and troopers began following him along a nearby access road.

Troopers attempted to stop Esquivel at the light at Cherry Ridge Drive, but police said Esquivel drove off.

Troopers eventually surrounded the car at Vance Jackson and 410 and detained Esquivel at gunpoint.

He was detained on a warrant for unlawful carry and is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.

Throughout the case, speeds didn't exceed 30 mph, according to authorities.

