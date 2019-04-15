Man shot during home invasion on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the arm during a home invasion on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the home in the 5200 block of Meadow Rise Street, not far from Grissom and Culebra Roads after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, the victim said two men broke into his home through a window in the back of the house just before demanding money and shooting him in the arm. The men then fled the scene.

Police said, however, that it doesn't appear that anything was taken during the break in.

The unidentified man shot was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

#Breaking police say a man was shot while in his home in the 5200 block of Meadow Rise on the NW side, he tells officers two men tried to break in through his window pic.twitter.com/T84zwY9uGb — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) April 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.