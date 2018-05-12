Military

100-year-old WWII combat medic featured on KSAT 12 dies surrounded by family

By Jessie Degollado - Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran who KSAT 12 reported a story on in February died Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by his family.

KSAT’s Jessie Degollado featured 100-year-old Joe Castellanos, a former combat medic who was in Okinawa, Japan, during one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific during World War II.

After his story aired, several veterans groups had ceremonies honoring Castellanos’ service.

Funeral arrangements for Castellanos are pending.

