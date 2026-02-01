Requested a mail-in ballot? Bexar County warns your application may be incomplete.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you requested a mail-in ballot, the Bexar County Elections Department is warning that your application may be incomplete.

Pre-printed mail ballot applications for the March 3 primary, sent to Bexar County voters by candidates, are missing important information that could lead to the application being denied, the department said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

The department said these applications lack the required party selection or annual ballot request options, which will lead these ballots to be rejected.

All mail-in ballot requests must be received, not postmarked, by Feb. 20.

Bexar County residents can receive assistance before submission by calling 210-335-8683.

Read also: