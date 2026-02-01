Skip to main content
Requested a mail-in ballot? Bexar County warns your application may be incomplete.

Some applications are missing required party selection, elections department says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

FILE: Bexar County Elections Department

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you requested a mail-in ballot, the Bexar County Elections Department is warning that your application may be incomplete.

Pre-printed mail ballot applications for the March 3 primary, sent to Bexar County voters by candidates, are missing important information that could lead to the application being denied, the department said in a Facebook post.

The department said these applications lack the required party selection or annual ballot request options, which will lead these ballots to be rejected.

All mail-in ballot requests must be received, not postmarked, by Feb. 20.

Bexar County residents can receive assistance before submission by calling 210-335-8683.

