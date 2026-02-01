Requested a mail-in ballot? Bexar County warns your application may be incomplete. Some applications are missing required party selection, elections department says FILE: Bexar County Elections Department BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you requested a mail-in ballot, the Bexar County Elections Department is warning that your application may be incomplete.
Pre-printed mail ballot applications for the
March 3 primary, sent to Bexar County voters by candidates, are missing important information that could lead to the application being denied, the department said in a Facebook post.
The department said these applications lack the required party selection or annual ballot request options, which will lead these ballots to be rejected.
All mail-in ballot requests must be
received, not postmarked, by Feb. 20.
Bexar County residents can receive assistance before submission by calling 210-335-8683.
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
