SAN ANTONIO – Daylight saving time starts Sunday at 2 a.m. when clocks are turned forward one hour, to 3 a.m.

The “spring forward” in time will allow for one more hour of light in the evenings.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that don’t participate in daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time for the U.S. starts on the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November.

State Rep. Lyle Larson R-San Antonio proposed House Bill 49 into the Texas legislature in 2019, proposing plans to eliminate daylight saving time in the Lone Star State.

However, the bill died in the Texas Senate and daylight saving time still stands.

