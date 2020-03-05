Viral video shows cheer dads supporting their daughters with an awesome routine of their own

CAMDEN, New Jersey – Dads have spirit, yes they do!

The proud dads of cheerleaders from Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading in New Jersey have gone viral after an amazing performance in support of their girls.

The cheerleading company posted a video of the Daddy Bolts cheer routine to Facebook on Sunday and since then it has been shared across social media and been reported by news outlets across the U.S.

“It’s time we share the best performance of the day,” the post says in part.

Check it out:

We usually wait till the end of the season to post videos but since everyone is asking 🙃It’s time we share the best performance of the day⚡️ Way to go Daddy Bolts ❤️ You were all awesome ⚡️ #DaddyBolts #Cheerdads #ChargerStrong #Cheerlife #Lindenboro #Girldad #hadthewholestandsontheirfeet #Weareproudofyou #doingitforthekids #cantwaituntilthenextperformance #theyhitzero #havethepinstoproveit #spiritextreme #bestfacials Posted by Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading on Sunday, March 1, 2020

The Daddy Bolts practiced the routine for 90 minutes a week for six weeks to learn the “difficult basket tosses, stunts, and pyramids, all to experience what their daughters love to do,” according to ABC 6.

Cheer coach Rachel Amato told ABC 6 none of the dads had prior cheer experience and that they all found a new appreciation for what their daughters do “because this stuff isn’t easy.”

Eric Easter, one of the Daddy Bolts, told Fox 5 Atlanta “a lot of us have sons [who] play baseball. We’re coaches, police officers, military, and now we’ve found something that we can do to bond with our daughters."