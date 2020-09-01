WATCH LIVE: Jacob Blake’s family holds community gathering in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wisconsin – The family of Jacob Blake will host a peaceful community gathering Tuesday at the site of the police-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the same day that President Donald Trump visits that community.

A Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles. Authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night.

A 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. state of emergency curfew that was set to expire Sunday has been extended through 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha County sheriff’s office said.

Blake’s shooting sparked renewed protests against racial injustice and police brutality several months after George Floyd’s May 25 death touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Floyd, another Black man, was handcuffed and died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Blake was shot after three Kenosha officers responded to a domestic dispute call.

Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

Others, though, welcome the president’s trip, scheduled for Tuesday, when he will tour damage and meet with law enforcement. His visit comes as demonstrators are calling for the officer who shot Blake to be fired and face attempted murder charges, and more than a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters.