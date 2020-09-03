Biden visits Kenosha to meet with Jacob Blake’s family, will hold meeting at 1:45 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has arrived in Wisconsin, where he’ll meet with relatives of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and hold a discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement officials.

A livestream of the community meeting is slated to begin at 1:45 p.m. and it will be placed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Blake is the Black man who was shot seven times in the back on Aug. 23 by a white police officer as authorities tried to arrest Blake. He remains hospitalized.

Biden’s trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha. Trump didn’t meet with Blake’s family. The president focused on thanking members of law enforcement for their handling of the violence that broke out after Blake’s shooting.

It’s Biden’s first campaign stop in Wisconsin in nearly two years. It’s also the first time since 2012 that a Democratic presidential candidate campaigned in the pivotal state.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton skipped the state. Trump ended up winning Wisconsin by less than 23,000 votes as he became the first Republican to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1988.

