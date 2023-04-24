Caught on camera: Two homes slide down Utah hillside, two more evacuated

Two homes slide off a cliff in Draper, south of Salt Lake City.

DRAPER, Utah – Two homes collapsed over the weekend in a landslide in Utah and now two other nearby homes have been evacuated.

It happened Saturday morning in Draper, a city about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The homes were declared unfit last October due to the shifting of the earth that caused breaks in the homes’ foundations.

The slides were captured on camera. You can watch one of the videos in the player at the top of this article.

Following the landslide, two homes on either side of the collapsed homes were evacuated.

“With the snow pack melting and creating changes in conditions, other homes in the neighborhood will be evaluated for safety concerns,” Draper City officials said in a Facebook post.

A nearby trail has been closed and people are asked to stay away from the neighborhood.

Last week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency following record levels of snowfall. The melting snow has caused flooding which has resulted in avalanches, landslides, rockslides, mudslides, and other dangerous conditions.