WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to give remarks for Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will commemorate Memorial Day at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The ceremony is slated to start at 10 a.m. on Monday and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks at 10:15 a.m. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in attendance.

