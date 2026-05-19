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National

More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes

The Associated Press

Associated Press

1 / 5
Fire crews conduct a firing operation to control the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
An air tanker drops retardant on the Sandy Fire on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews battle the Sandy Fire, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A helicopter drops water on the Sandy Fire, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Inmate crews hike while battling the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Fire crews conduct a firing operation to control the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – More than 17,000 people were under evacuation orders in Southern California on Tuesday as a wildfire threatened suburban homes.

The wind-driven Sandy Fire was reported Monday in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

By Tuesday morning, it had consumed more than two square miles (five square kilometers) of dry brush and destroyed at least one home, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The flames were initially pushed by gusts that topped 30 mph (48 kph), but firefighters were aided by calmer winds overnight, said department spokesperson Andrew Dowd.

“We've made a lot of progress against this fire with those improved weather conditions," Dowd said. Crews hoped to make further progress before winds increased again, he said.

There was zero containment. The cause is under investigation.

Evacuation orders and warnings were still in place for several neighborhoods in Simi Valley, a city of more than 125,000 people.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling a 23-square-mile (59-square-kilometer) blaze on Santa Rosa Island, off the Southern California coast. The fire destroyed a cabin and an equipment shed and forced the evacuation of 11 National Park Service employees.

Santa Rosa, a popular destination for camping and hiking, is home to island foxes, spotted skunks and elephant seals.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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