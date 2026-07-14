Man fleeing immigration officers in Florida is struck and killed by tractor trailer, police say

In this photo provided by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the eastbound lanes of SR 16 between Outlet Mall Boulevard and Inman Road in St. Augustine, Fla., are shutdown after a fatal collision. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man running from an encounter with immigration and other federal agents in Florida was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Tuesday, authorities said, marking the third death in a week involving encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, following shootings in Texas and Maine.

The 28-year-old was among four occupants of a vehicle that stopped in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store in St. Augustine before 7 a.m.

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During an encounter with agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations, the four fled on foot, with one darting across a busy road into the path of the semi, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Dylan Bryan said in an emailed statement. The driver of the semi stopped and tried to help the man, Bryan said.

It was at least the 10th death involving encounters with immigration agents since President Donald Trump launched his mass deportation campaign last year. In two other cases, people died after fleeing agents and being struck by vehicles.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the encounter Tuesday, and the 28-year-old's nationality and immigration status were not known. Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately returned emails from The Associated Press seeking comment or information on the status of the other three occupants of the vehicle.

Last summer, a man fleeing from immigration officers outside a Home Depot store in southern California died after being hit by an SUV as he tried to cross a freeway. Homeland Security officials said that 52-year-old Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez, of Guatemala, was not being pursued by immigration authorities when he was struck.

In October, a pickup truck fatally struck 24-year-old gardener Josué Castro Rivera, of Honduras, on a highway in Norfolk, Virginia, as he tried to escape authorities during a traffic stop. Authorities said Castro Rivera’s vehicle was stopped as part of a “targeted, intelligence-based” operation and that Castro Rivera had “resisted heavily and fled.”