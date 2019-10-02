'New Week, New You': Navy veteran brings passion, sports to San Antonio's youth

SAN ANTONIO - Charles Carolus served our country, and he now wants to help serve San Antonio by providing fun, affordable sports camps for local children.

Carolus was in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and once he left the military, he followed an old passion, which he now hopes will help the youths of the Alamo City find theirs.

"What did I love to do? Play sports. I was always in sports, my dad was always involved with sports, and (give) back to my community," Carolus said.

After taking business classes at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Carolus returned to his roots.

"I joined the military right out of high school at 18. I did two deployments -- one to Afghanistan -- and I was injured in 2011," Carolus said.

Carolus' career changed after he was involved in a crash.

"Well, after a while after getting treatment, the Navy was like, 'All right, we'll, you know, it is time for you to go. Go ahead and start doing something else or consider doing something else. Since we can't control your migraines,'" Carolus said.

Only months after starting his small business franchise, Hi-Five Sports, Carolus wants to help out children in our community, like Alicia Rodriguez's son.

"He's home-schooled right now, so getting to interact with kids is definitely a plus," Rodriguez said.

Whether it's football or soccer, parents and coaches have the same goals.

"The goal for when kids leave is for them to go back home with a smile on her face, worn out from the day, and at least knowing a couple of friends. You know, we want the parents to feel that they've got the most out of our program. And that the kid learned the sport that they came here to learn or found a new sport that they actually like," Carolus said.

Carolus prides his program on its low price and fun, easy-going nature.

"I mean, it's very reasonably priced. Yes, it's really packed but it's age-group appropriate," Rodriguez said. "I love the coach. He's really great."

Carolus just wants these kids to fall in love with sports the way he did, and parents like Alicia are excited about it.

"He feels a sense of team spirit and that he's capable of doing anything that he tries," Rodriguez said.

Carolus will be hosting games and fun areas for families and children on Saturday at the Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K.

