Here's how you can watch KSAT News at 9

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12 has launched the "KSAT NEWS AT 9" newscast for digital streaming devices, which means you don't have to have cable, satellite or pay a subscription to watch this newscast.
All you need is a smart TV, Roku stick, Firestick or AppleTV. In fact, you can get all the KSAT newscasts plus other types of entertainment 24/7.
Search for KSAT or San Antonio in any of the app stores and download the KSAT TV app.
Click here for app information.
Click here for a program guide.
You can also watch KSAT News at 9 on MeTV on the following stations:
- KSAT (over the air) 12.2
- Grande Communications 189 / 271
- GVTC (Guadalupe Valley Communications) 81
- Time Warner / Spectrum 81 / 1240
- Commzoom Communications 72
- VTX 662
