Here's how you can watch KSAT News at 9

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12 has launched the "KSAT NEWS AT 9" newscast for digital streaming devices, which means you don't have to have cable, satellite or pay a subscription to watch this newscast.

All you need is a smart TV, Roku stick, Firestick or AppleTV. In fact, you can get all the KSAT newscasts plus other types of entertainment 24/7.

Search for KSAT or San Antonio in any of the app stores and download the KSAT TV app.

Click here for app information.

Click here for a program guide.

You can also watch KSAT News at 9 on MeTV on the following stations:

KSAT (over the air) 12.2

Grande Communications 189 / 271

GVTC (Guadalupe Valley Communications) 81

Time Warner / Spectrum 81 / 1240

Commzoom Communications 72

VTX 662

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.