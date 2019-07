SAN ANTONIO - The owner and artist behind the world-famous Toilet Seat Art Museum in the Alamo Heights area died Tuesday evening.

Family members said Barney Smith died at 98.

Smith created more than 1,300 toilet seat lid covers. He was a retired master plumber and picked up toilet seat art as a hobby.

He opened up his makeshift museum out of his garage in 1992.

The museum is still open.



