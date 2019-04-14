Police: Driver jumps curb, crashes through fence, hits tree, killing passenger

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a driver is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after crashing through a wire fence and hitting multiple wooden posts before slamming into a tree Saturday night, killing a passenger in their car.

The crash happened in the 6500 block of Padre Drive around 10 p.m.

According to preliminary information from police, the driver of a blue Ford Fusion was going southbound on Padre Drive at a high rate of speed when they hit a curb, causing them to lose control of their car.

The front-seat passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three back-seat passengers were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver or the passenger killed in the crash.

