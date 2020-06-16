WATCH: President Trump to sign executive order on police reform at 11 a.m.

People march down the street towards the Georgia state capitol to protest against the mistreatment of black people and to press for policy change, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Atlanta. The NAACP March to the Capitol Monday coincided with the restart of the Georgia 2020 General Assembly. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON – Embracing a new priority, President Donald Trump is set to announce executive actions on police procedures and Senate Republicans are preparing a package of policing changes as the GOP rushes to respond to mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Trump is expected to give remarks during a signing ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The remarks will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Trump’s executive order would include establishing a database that tracks police officers who garner complaints about excessive use of force in their records, according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

It would also establish a national credentialing system that would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices. The two officials briefed reporters on the executive order on the condition that they not be identified.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will gavel in for an extensive hearing on “Police Use of Force and Community Relations," drawing testimony from the nation’s leading civil rights and law enforcement leaders.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.