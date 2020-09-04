WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to deliver remarks on latest job report at 11:15 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning to discuss the latest jobs report.

A livestream of his remarks is slated to begin at 11:15 a.m. and it will be placed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The Labor Department said Friday that the U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2%. Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, down from 1.7 million in July and the fewest since hiring resumed in May.

His remarks come a day after Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he met with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police.