WATCH LIVE: White House holds press briefing with climate officials

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy on Wednesday.

The event at 11:15 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream in this article, check back at a later time.

After the news briefing, President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his agenda addressing climate change.

The president is also expected to sign executive actions dealing with climate change, jobs and scientific integrity. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in attendance.

Biden’s remarks at 12:30 p.m. will also be livestreamed in this article.

In what would be the most ambitious U.S. effort ever to stave off the worst effects of climate change, President Joe Biden is aiming to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines through executive orders.

Ad

The orders awaiting his signature target federal subsidies for oil and other fossil fuels and halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. They also intend to conserve 30 percent of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.

Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035 and from the U.S. economy overall by 2050, speeding what is already a market-driven growth of solar and wind energy and lessening the country’s dependence on oil and gas. The ambitious plan is aimed at slowing human-caused global warming that is magnifying extreme weather events such as deadly wildfires in the West and drenching rains and hurricanes in the East.

Read more: Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change