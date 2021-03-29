WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks regarding COVID-19 response, vaccination distributions

President Joe Biden will talk about the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations in the United States.

Vice-President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend.

The event will be livesteamed in this article, which you can watch in the video player above.

Biden is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. CT, but delays are possible.

The president declared last week that “hope is on the way,” and he doubled his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. The administration had met Biden’s initial goal of 100 million doses earlier this month — before even his 60th day in office — as the president pushes to defeat a pandemic that has killed more than 545,000 Americans.