Vice President Harris hosts reproductive rights round table

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with abortion and reproductive health providers and patients from Texas, Mississippi, Kentucky, and New Mexico on Thursday to discuss the impact of Texas Senate Bill 8 and other restrictions on reproductive care.

The meeting comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 8 into law that prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

The round table comes moments after the Justice Department announced that it was suing the state of Texas over the law.

