2020 vs. 2024 election: See how the media landscape has changed

What a difference four years is going to make.
Even though it’s possible the candidates will end up being the same for the presidential election, lots has changed since Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off in 2020, with there being major moves for some of their notable critics and allies.
Since the 2020 election, some notable media personalities aren’t in their previous roles, while social media will look a lot different next year during the 2024 election.
Come next year, here are examples of major differences for how the public will get their information for the 2024 election.
Tucker Carlson
The conservative primetime host who was the highest single-rated host on Fox News parted ways with the network in April. Carlson might still have a presence since he has since started hosting “Tucker on X,” but it’s not the same platform of being on a national network.
Chuck Todd
In September, Todd left NBC’s “Meet the Press” after hosting it for nine years. He was replaced by Kristen Welker. Todd will still be at NBC working as a chief political analyst.
Rupert Murdoch
Last month, Murdoch announced he was stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp., ending an era of significant impact in American politics. The Fox News Channel has been a 24-hour network of political discussion that has beaten CNN and MSNBC in ratings.
Chris Cuomo
The CNN anchor was fired by the network in December 2021 after allegations that he aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was accused of sexual harrassment.
Cuomo was a prominent fixture in election coverage, hosting a morning show on CNN that started in 2018 and then moving to primetime to host “Cuomo Prime Time” in June 2018.
Cuomo filed a $125 million lawsuit against CNN in 2022.
Trevor Noah
Noah made a name for himself and won an Emmy while serving as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” and was another fixture during the coverage of the 2020 election.
But on Sept. 29, 2022, Noah announced he was leaving the show to pursue other opportunities.
Don Lemon
A popular primetime host and political commentator on CNN who transitioned to hosting a morning show, Lemon was fired by CNN in April after he made controversial remarks in February about women and aging, according to the New York Times.
Platform formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform formerly known as Twitter, now “X,” has produced moans and groans from some who don’t like the changes to the platform and fear worse changes are in store in the near future.
We’ll see if the platform can still be a reliable source for election coverage in 2024, but some don’t like the direction.