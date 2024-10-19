Harris is making a campaign push in Michigan and Georgia, with assists from singers Lizzo and Usher

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign event at the Oakland Expo Center, in Oakland County, Mich., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DETROIT – Kamala Harris will appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city on Saturday.
More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the Nov. 5 election.