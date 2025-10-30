The Latest: Trump and China’s Xi have met face-to-face to try to solve months of trade tensions

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Donald Trump met face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of Trump’s trip to Asia in an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to stabilize relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs since returning to the White House for a second term combined with China’s retaliatory limits on exports of rare earth elements have given the meeting newfound urgency. There is a mutual recognition that neither side wants to risk blowing up the world economy in ways that could jeopardize their own country’s fortunes.

Aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea, Trump told reporters he may reduce tariffs that he placed on China earlier this year related to its role in making fentanyl.

“I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” Trump said, later adding, “The relationship with China is very good.”

The meeting is in Busan, South Korea, a port city about 76 kilometers (47 miles) south from Gyeongju, the main venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Here's the latest:

What did Trump and Xi talk about?

Before the meeting, there was a rough idea of the agenda, including tariffs, computer chips, rare earth minerals and other points of tension. Trump repeatedly said he expected to be able to reach a deal with Xi.

But there was no immediate word on their conversation once it ended. Trump boarded Air Force One without speaking to reporters, and the White House did not make any announcements.

Trump boards Air Force One

With the 1 hour and 40 minutes meeting with Xi over, Trump boarded the stairs to his plane. He pumped his fist at the top and waved before stepping inside.

The president is returning to Washington after stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Trump and Xi end their meeting

The two leaders walked out of the building alongside each other, briefly chatting in front of the cameras. They shook hands and Trump leaned in as if he was whispering in Xi’s ear.

Trump-Xi meeting is underway

The two leaders welcomed the press in for brief introductory remarks but now are talking behind closed doors flanked by their top officials.

Journalists left the meeting room shortly after 11:15 a.m. local time in Busan.

Trump said he and Xi could meet for as long as three hours. The official White House schedule, however, has the meeting running just under two hours.

Xi says US and China should be ‘partners and friends’ despite ‘frictions’

The Chinese leader spoke for longer than Trump in his opening remarks, saying “it feels very warm seeing you again because it’s been many years.”

“We do not always see eye to eye with each other,” Xi said through a translator, adding that “it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then.”

However, he said, China and the U.S. “are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together.”

Trump and Xi convene their bilateral meeting

Shortly after their handshake, Trump and Xi moved to a room to hold their talks.

“It’s an honor to be with a friend of mine,” Trump said of Xi. He said the two will be having some discussions, but “I think we’ve already agreed to a lot of things.”

Accompanying Trump were trade representative Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and David Perdue, the U.S. ambassador to China.

Trump announces nuclear weapon tests

There was no indication that the U.S. would start detonating warheads, and the military already regularly tests its missiles and other equipment.

The president suggested changes were necessary because other countries were testing their weapons. Russia has announced multiple tests recently.

Trump wrote on social media while en route to Busan that the Pentagon will “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” and “that process will begin immediately.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions seeking more details.