US military strike on alleged drug boat kills 2 in eastern Pacific Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (Kevin Wolf, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) WASHINGTON – The U.S. military said it launched another strike Friday on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people.
The Trump administration's campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has
persisted since early September and killed at least 183 people in total. Other strikes have taken place in the Caribbean Sea.
The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.
The attacks began as the U.S. built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the raid in January that
captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.
In the latest attack Friday, U.S. Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat floating in the water before a explosion left it in flames.
President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America and has
justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.
Critics, meanwhile, have
questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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