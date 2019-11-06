3 incumbent mayors win re-election

SAN ANTONIO - A trio of local incumbent mayors were elected Tuesday to another term in office.

Cibolo Mayor Stan "Stosh" Boyle defeated two challengers for a second term.

With 100% of the vote counted, Boyle received 1,538 votes, which was enough to avoid a runoff with Glenda Henry, who garnered 912 votes and Kara Latimer, who received 623 votes.

Boyle was re-elected almost three months after he survived an attempt to have him removed from office.

The mayor's qualifications were called into question after District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd revealed the mayor had pleaded guilty and been convicted of a federal felony drug charge in 1998. A federal plea agreement shows Boyle admitted to obtaining "slightly less than 100 grams" of MDA/Ecstasy with the intent to distribute it to others.

Boyle was arrested twice over the summer -- the first for filing to run for mayor and not informing the city that he had been convicted of a felony, and the second time on perjury and tampering charges in relation to the original felony, records show.

In Converse, Mayor Al Suarez cruised to victory after he defeated two City Council members.

Suarez received 1,184, or 60% of the vote, compared to Kate Silvas, who garnered 359, or 19% of the vote. Deborah James came in third with 294, or 16% of the vote.

Suarez will serve for a seventh term.

Dan Reese defeated a familiar opponent for a second term as Windcrest mayor.

Reese held back a challenge from Alan Baxter. Reese received 922, or 57% of the vote, compared to Baxter, who garnered 687, or 42 percent of the vote.

Baxter lost to Reese in 2017.



