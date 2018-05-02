‘Growing coalition' pushes back against 2020 RNC proposal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The debate around San Antonio possibly hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention is intensifying.

A group of community and business organizations and elected officials gathered at the Bexar County Courthouse on Wednesday to voice their opposition.

At issue is a question of values, brand, dollars and security.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert spoke briefly about protecting the money spent in San Antonio by Mexican nationals, and he and others voiced concern about what a convention in such a divisive political climate could mean for security in the Alamo City.

But most of the speakers talked about rejecting the RNC proposal based on the community’s values and how they saw them clashing with President Donald Trump and, some said, his party. It is Trump’s rhetoric, they said, and his inflammatory comments and style that conflict with the values San Antonio holds.

"At this point, the state and national Republican Party is committed to this strategy of hate and greed," Graciela Sanchez, with the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, said. "We don’t want or need this hate to come to San Antonio."

Numerous other speakers also raised concerns about security amid a tense political climate and possible lost dollars to Mexico.

Calvert called the assembled group a growing coalition and warned of a pushback if their concerns aren’t heeded.

"Should our arguments surrounding our security, our brand and our economy fall on deaf ears, this growing coalition will vote on whether to hold accountable elected officials and boycott businesses that support this nomination process,” Calvert said. "They have the power to support and we have the freedom to not support."

For their part, officials with the Bexar County Republican Party say the party encourages the city to carefully consider San Antonio’s bid to host the 2020 RNC, and that the size of the convention will benefit the city’s economy.

San Antonio City Councilman Greg Brockhouse and county Commissioner Kevin Wolff have both gone on the record in support of the proposal.

"The Republican Party of Bexar County agrees with Councilman Brockhouse in encouraging the City of San Antonio to carefully consider San Antonio’s bid to host the 2020 RNC Convention in open session," Laura Koerner wrote in a statement released Wednesday on behalf of the Republican Party of Bexar County. "Republican Party principles support any discussions regarding the of use taxpayer money to be held in public and not behind closed doors. We feel that hosting a convention of this magnitude will bring economic gain to San Antonio and the surrounding areas, and local Republican Party officials are looking forward to having the opportunity to present the benefits of hosting the convention on the City Council’s public agenda."

