Report: 'Mold world' in Lackland dorm rooms prompts review

SAN ANTONIO - Moldy conditions in dorm rooms at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has prompted leadership staff to quickly review the situation, according to a report.

The inspection comes a day after photos of the apparent moldy conditions were shared Tuesday on Facebook.

Some of the photos show mold on a pillow, along the side of a box spring, on boots and on the ceiling, according to the Facebook post.

"From all the stories, photos and videos we have seen, it sounds like the Lackland AFB dorms may be the new Al Udeid of the mold world," the Facebook post said, referencing the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. "We are hearing that Airmen are being told not to submit photos/videos by leadership, the very same leadership who are not fixing the root cause."

The photos have led a team of senior leaders to walk through the affected dorms at JBSA-Lackland within 24 hours and then others on the base, according to the report by the Air Force Times.

JBSA-Lackland staff did not immediately reply to KSAT.com's request for a statement.

To read the Air Force Times report, click here.

