Report: Texas woman banned from Walmart after eating half of cake, refusing to pay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A woman was banned from a Walmart in Wichita Falls last week after she ate half a cake and refused to pay for the other half of it, police told the Wichita Falls Times-Record News.

According to the newspaper, officers were called to a Walmart on the evening of June 25 after a woman reportedly entered the store, ate half of a cake and then refused to pay for the other half which she hadn't eaten.

Wichita police banned the woman, who was not named in the newspaper's report, for theft.

Earlier this year, the Wichita Falls Times-Record News reported on another individual who they said was banned from Walmart after she spent hours driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot while drinking wine out of a Pringle's can.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes told the outlet that the woman, who also wasn't identified in the report, was eventually located at a restaurant and told to never return to the store.

