Resources for sex crime victims in SA

SAN ANTONIO - If you are a sexual assault victim (or suspect you may be), there are several resources available in the San Antonio area. To report a crime, call 911.

The Rape Crisis Center - 24-Hour Hotline: 210-349-7273

The center provides several services for survivors, including free counseling for them and their loved ones. It also provides advice and referrals for assistance for immediate and long-term needs. Advocates are also available to help survivors through the process. The Rape Crisis Center has answers to some frequently asked questions here.



Sexual assault victims may need to undergo testing and have evidence collected by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). Medical facilities are not required to report sexual assaults of adults to law enforcement. A decision to report the assault to law enforcement is up to the adult. Medical and law enforcement officials encourage victims to get a sexual assault exam immediately to collect evidence that could support a victim's allegations if she/he decides to pursue criminal action. There are two hospitals where those victims can seek treatment:

Those 13 and older (including females who have started their first menstrual cycle) will be examined at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital at 8026 Floyd Curl Drive. Their phone number is 210-575-8110.

Those under 12 years old (or females who have not started their first menstrual cycle) will be examined at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio at 333 N. Santa Rosa. Their phone number is 210-704-2011.

The University Health System does not conduct sexual assault exams (those patients are referred to the hospitals above), however UHS does have this information available on the exams.

Battered Women and Children's Shelter - 210-930-3669, 24-Hour Crisis Line: 210-733-8810

The shelter is located at 7911 Broadway St. It provides individual and group counseling, primary medical care, legal advocacy and referrals, emergency food and clothing and other assistance.

Texas Association Against Sexual Assault

The organization provides education and prevention information. It works with more than 80 crisis centers in Texas.

Rape Abuse and Incest National Network - 1-800-656-HOPE

The hotline is staffed 24 hours/7 days a week to provide confidential support to survivors. The staff will help walk survivors through what happened, direct them to medical help and long-term support.

Click here for a resource guide of health and community organizations in the San Antonio area.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.