Affidavit: Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man on the Northwest Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Percy Clark IV, 32, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday and faces a murder charge, Bexar County records show.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 near the intersection of Wine Cup Drive and Alexander Hamilton Drive. Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A San Antonio Police Department sergeant later told KSAT that the man died at a hospital.

Multiple witnesses came forward and identified Clark as the suspect in connection with the shooting,, according to the affidavit. Two witnesses told police Clark confessed to killing the man.

According to the affidavit, police captured video from an Automated License Plate Reader showing the vehicle Clark used to flee the scene, along with its license plate.

The vehicle was located at a hotel on the Northwest Side, where police found Clark and arrested him, the affidavit states.

Clark’s bond is set at $300,000.

