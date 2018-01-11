SA boy battling cancer made honorary Houston firefighter while undergoing treatment

HOUSTON - San Antonio boy Damon Billeck is battling bone cancer for the third time in less than four years and while he’s undergoing treatment 200 miles away from his hometown, the Houston Fire Department is making sure he’s not fighting alone.

On Wednesday, the Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that it has made the 13-year-old boy an honorary firefighter, sharing photos of the heartwarming moment with HFD’s Station 33 crew.

“He’s (Damon) from San Antonio and was made an honorary firefighter by the San Antonio Fire Department. But while he’s in Houston getting treatment, he’s an HFD honorary firefighter!” the department said in the social media post.

The department visited Damon and other children who are fighting cancer at the Shelter for Cancer Families in Houston.

The shelter provides families -- like the Billeck family -- with a place to stay in Houston as they continue to receive cancer treatments.

Billeck, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when he was 9, is known by the San Antonio Fire Department as “one of the bravest kids we have ever met.”

Despite having his left arm amputated after cancer returned a second time at the age of 12, Damon did not give up hope.

He inspired the SAFD in August 2016 to install the “victory bell” at University Hospital for children who complete their cancer treatment.

Just two months later, Billeck was able to ring the very same bell and claim victory over the bone cancer.

On Jan. 9, the department sadly announced Damon’s cancer was back and asked the community to help the Billeck family with the medical costs.

The Billeck family has been traveling to Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center where Damon is receiving treatment.

To donate, the department has shared Damon’s GoFundMe page.

