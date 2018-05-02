San Antonio Zoo to transform into Zoorassic Park this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Last year, it was Bug Mania at the San Antonio Zoo; this year, dinosaurs will take over.

More than a dozen prehistoric creatures will be placed throughout the zoo, and guests will get to learn about the life-sized dinosaurs during the event.

“This unique zoo experience is a way for us to educate our guests about how dinosaurs adapted and thrived for millions of years,” Chuck Cureau, director of public relations and promotions said.

Zoorassic Park will feature triceratops, spinosaurus, omeisaurus, and of course, the Tyrannosaurus rex, which will stand at 18 feet tall.

Along with the dinosaurs, there will be fossil dig sites and dinosaur-themed foods, drinks and treats.

Zoorassic Park kicks of Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and last until Aug. 26.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.