SAPD: Close to a dozen immigrants rescued from semi trailer on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Close to a dozen immigrants were rescued from the back of a semi truck trailer on Dec. 23, according to San Antonio Police Department records released to the KSAT 12 Defenders Wednesday.

An SAPD officer working patrol was flagged down by someone who had called 911 to report a trailer with "individuals in it" parked in the 3500 block of Copeland Drive, according to an SAPD report.

The officer followed the person to the parked 18-wheeler and saw "several individuals" sitting inside, according to the report.

The truck's driver and a passenger seated up front were both taken into custody and at first denied knowing anything about the people in the trailer, the report states.

All of the immigrants, whose names were redacted in the report, were given food and water and listed in good condition, according to the report.

The driver, listed as 58-year-old Herbert Nichols, later admitted to detectives that he had picked up the immigrants from a warehouse in Laredo and had brought them to east San Antonio to be picked up, the report states.

One immigrant told responding officers that he had traveled from Guatemala, according to SAPD.

The discovery of the trailer comes about six months after ten immigrants died after being trapped in a tractor-trailer found in a Southwest Side Walmart parking lot.

The driver of that truck, James M. Bradley Jr., pleaded guilty to federal charges in October and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

