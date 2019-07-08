SAPD visits San Marcos officer who lost leg after being struck by suspected drunken driver

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Members of the San Antonio Police Department on Monday visited a fellow law enforcement officer who lost her leg when she was hit by a suspected drunken driver earlier this year.

The agency shared photos of their visit with San Marcos police officer Claudia Cormier on social media, writing, "Today, #SAPD Officers paid a special visit to San Marcos Police Department Officer Claudia Cormier who’s recovering in San Antonio from an on-duty injury. We want to wish her the very best in her continued recovery. You are a true inspiration."

In May, Cormier was struck by 59-year-old Neil Sheehan while she was responding to a call along Interstate 35, San Marcos police Chief Chase Stapp said earlier this year. According to Stapp, several things fell into place that allowed Cormier to survive the hit, including immediate help from a nurse who applied several makeshift tourniquets to Cormier's injuries.

Sheehan is facing charges of intoxication assault on a public servant, a second-degree felony, and failure to slow, causing serious bodily injury, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

