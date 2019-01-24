See the medical cannabis Super Bowl ad rejected by CBS

SAN ANTONIO - While more and more US states are increasingly legalizing marijuana, it's still not enough to convince CBS to let a cannabis company run a Super Bowl ad in 2019.

Acreage Holdings said the ad focused on how medical marijuana has helped people cope with pain, including a child with Dravet's syndrome that suffered from epileptic seizures.

CBS, however, rejected the minute-long advertisement.

CBS has not commented when asked why it declined to run the commercial. But a source close to the network has said that it does not currently accept any cannabis-related advertising.

See it below and decide for yourself.

