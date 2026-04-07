Rey Feo 77 brings Fiesta spirit to University Health patients Rey Feo 77 handed out medals, took photos and spoke with patients Tuesday morning SAN ANTONIO – Rey Feo 77, Dr. Damaso Oliva, spent Tuesday morning visiting young patients at University Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital ahead of Fiesta 2026.
Olivia handed out medals, took photos and spoke with patients. He used the opportunitys to spotlight education scholarships, mentorship and neighborhood programs as a way to “light the path” for kids’ futures.
Hospital staff said the kids loved it.
“We try to inspire and ignite this passion for learning within our children of San Antonio,” Oliva said. “So we want to further their education, we want them to become the best versions of themselves, and we do that through education.”
Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, will kick off April 16 and last through April 26. Over 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta’s biggest events.
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About the Authors Luis Cienfuegos headshot
Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.
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