Record-breaking $177K donated to nonprofits through Giving Machine kiosks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents donated a record-breaking $177,000 to local nonprofits through Giving Machine kiosks, according to a news release.

The record “marks the initiative’s most successful year since the effort began three years ago,” the release states.

The Giving Machine season gives residents the opportunity to make a difference by donating essential items. More than $452,000 has been raised since the initiative started.

The funds helped provide the following:

Meals

Vaccines

School uniforms

Hygiene kits

Physical therapy for children with disabilities

Care packages for troops

“Absolutely thrilled to be a recipient of the Giving Machines,” said Rhonda Mundhenk, president and CEO of Haven for Hope. “What it does is enable us to further our mission.”

The Giving Machine kiosks were set up from Nov. 17, 2025, to Dec. 7, 2025, at Pearl.

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