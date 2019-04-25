Serial rapist couple filmed themselves sexually abusing 25 kids, including infant

WACO, Texas - Sarah Rashelle Almaguer and her husband, Christopher Almaguer, were each sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The sentence is the maximum allowed for such crimes.

The couple admitted to uploading sexually explicit videos of themselves assaulting children in December 2017, with the youngest victim reportedly being 8 months old, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Almaguers filmed themselves assaulting at least 25 victims who were minors ranging in age from 8 months to 14 years old, according to the Associated Press.

The case was investigated by the Texas Office of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigations Division, Child Exploitation Unit, the United States Secret Service and the Killeen Police Department.

U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash said, “The sexual abuse involved here is the most indescribable abuse imaginable, probably two of the worst criminals in the history of Texas.”

The victims included members of the Almaguers family, children they babysat and children from the church the couple attended in Central Texas.

Law enforcement officials arrested the couple after receiving an anonymous tip from an online child exploitation hotline.

It's unknown how many people the Almaguers sent the child pornography to, but Christoper's brother, Paul Perez Jr., was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving child pornography.

