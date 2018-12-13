Skydivers in San Marcos pay tribute to George H.W. Bush

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Skydivers at Spaceland San Marcos honored late president George H.W. Bush on Monday with a tribute in the sky.

Bush was known for his love of skydiving and frequently jumped out of planes to commemorate birthdays in his later years.

Bush went skydiving on his 75th, 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays.

“Words cannot adequately express our appreciation of your service, character, and family focus. We hope your family will appreciate this tribute to a great man,” Spaceland San Marcos officials said in a Facebook post.

See the skydivers touching tribute to the 41st president of the United States below:

