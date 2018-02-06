SOLD! Bandera's historic Flying L dude ranch goes for $3M on auction block

BANDERA, Texas - The Flying L Ranch was sold for $3 million at auction Tuesday on the steps of the Bandera County Courthouse.

According to bankruptcy court records, Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union was owed just under $3.2 million.

The high bid was offered by Cindy Stevens on behalf of her and her husband Richard Stevens, president and CEO of Equalizer Inc. The Texas-based company deals in wholesale fertilizer and other agriculture products, as well fracking sand and other services for the energy industry.

Cindy Stevens said she and her husband had bought property near the Flying L about a year and a half ago.

"We love Bandera," Stevens said. "We're going to make the Flying L even greater."

Seventy years ago, the Flying L became the nation's first dude ranch with an air park for that era's rich and famous who often flew in to stay there.

The landing strip was later replaced with an 18-hole golf course.

Stevens said the golf course will stay and she wanted to reassure homeowners and those with time-share condominiums, "We don't want anyone to move."

