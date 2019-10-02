Southwest fare sale offers $49 flights out of San Antonio

Scott Olson/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest is offering customers the chance to get away for super low prices this week.

Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest's shortest routes and increase each way for longer flights.

Southwest flights out of San Antonio International Airport included one-way travel to Houston and Dallas starting at $49.

Flights to Los Angeles and New Orleans were listed at under $100 for one-way travel.

The sale covers travel from Nov. 13 through Feb. 12, 2020.

Customers will have to act quickly to snag the fares, as the sale ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

