Southwest fare sale offers $49 flights out of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest is offering customers the chance to get away for super low prices this week.
Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest's shortest routes and increase each way for longer flights.
Southwest flights out of San Antonio International Airport included one-way travel to Houston and Dallas starting at $49.
Flights to Los Angeles and New Orleans were listed at under $100 for one-way travel.
The sale covers travel from Nov. 13 through Feb. 12, 2020.
Customers will have to act quickly to snag the fares, as the sale ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
