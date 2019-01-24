Specialists at SeaWorld San Antonio perform first-ever spinal tap on living dolphin

IMAGE: Rimmy, a rescued bottlenose dolphin undergoes the first-ever spinal tap on a live dolphin. The procedure took place at SeaWorld San Antonio, in partnership with Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network (TMMSN), Texas A&M and Innovative…

SAN ANTONIO - Animal care specialists at SeaWorld San Antonio recently performed the first-ever cerebrospinal fluid tap on a live bottlenose dolphin.

The female dolphin, named Rimmy, was stranded in September 2017 on Sea Rim State Park, which is south of Port Arthur.

She was 2 to 3 years old at the time and was rescued by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The dolphin was treated in Galveston for more than a year for multiple ailments, including pneumonia and nasal parasites.

Officials determined in order for her to be moved to a permanent home, a bacterial infection of the central nervous system or brain needed to be ruled out.

Rimmy had the spinal tap done by a team of specialists and experts at SeaWorld San Antonio, and it was a success.

SeaWorld officials said she recovered and specialists found she did not have the infection of her central nervous system.

SeaWorld officials continue to care for Rimmy while NOAA Fisheries finds her a permanent home.

IMAGE: Rimmy is currently being cared for by SeaWorld San Antonio’s animal care team. Guests to the park can learn more about SeaWorld’s innovative animal care during a behind the scenes tour.

IMAGE: Rimmy is currently being cared for by SeaWorld San Antonio’s animal care team. Guests to the park can learn more about SeaWorld’s innovative animal care during a behind the scenes tour.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.