Suspects wave handgun, steal vehicle from woman in Walmart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred May 31 around 6:15 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot located in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

According to police, the two suspects approached the victim while she was sitting in her car and displayed a gun.The suspects then ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle, police said.

After the victim exited the vehicle, the suspects jumped into the car and fled the location.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

